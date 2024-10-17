Who is the fastest player in the Premier League?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The fastest players in the Premier League so far this season have been revealed, with Tottenham centre-half Micky van de Ven again top of the charts.

The Dutchman hit the highest-recorded top speed in his first campaign in English football and has a maximum sprint speed of 37.1 km/h this season in data released by Opta.

New Wolves recruit Carlos Forbs is his closest challenger, with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland all similarly speedy.

Van de Ven has competition at Spurs in the form of Timo Werner, who has clocked the same speed as Haaland (35.7 km/h).

While the sample size is relatively small, and those ranking highly are often determined by which players have opportunities to accelerate to full capacity, some familiar faces from lists in past seasons are notable absentees.

Among those is Kyle Walker, only 80th so far this season.

The slowest quickest player for their club is Wes Burns of Ipswich, 49th fastest overall. A full list of the quickest sprinter at each club so far this season is below: