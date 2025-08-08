A close look at the Premier League signings who may catch the eye this season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League returns with its clubs having spent the summer attempting to strengthen their squads, with some investing heavily.

New faces and old will grace the English top flight as the latest arrivals attempt to make their names and those already acquainted with the top flight launch new phases in their careers.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five men to keep an eye on.

Florian Wirtz

When Liverpool secured a club record £100million deal to bring Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz to Anfield, they got their hands on one of European football’s hottest properties. The 22-year-old Germany international, who was also courted by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, could eventually cost the reigning champions a British record £116million, but should he fulfil the potential they believe he has, it would prove money well spent.

Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City were left a sizeable gap to plug when it was revealed that Kevin De Bruyne’s illustrious stay at the Etihad Stadium was to come to a close, and it is one they chose to fill in part with a £46.3m swoop for AC Milan’s midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. The 26-year-old Netherlands international was one of Milan’s better performers during a disappointing Serie A campaign and while he is a different player to De Bruyne, his passing ability and eye for goal could prove invaluable to Pep Guardiola’s side.

Bryan Mbeumo

Boyhood Manchester United supporter Mbeumo was handed the chance to fulfil a dream when Ruben Amorim offered him the chance to join the club in a £70m switch from Brentford. Amorim will hope the 25-year-old Cameroon international adds pace, creativity and goals – he scored 20 in the league last season – as he attempts to improve upon last season’s desperately disappointing 15th-place finish.

Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool’s swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt frontman Ekitike, which cost them an initial £69m, came as they made known their interest in Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, but he is a significant signing in his own right. The 23-year-old France international scored 15 Bundesliga goals last season and also provided eight assists, and the reigning champions will hope he can provide both in abundance in the English top flight.

Liam Delap

Manchester City Academy graduate Delap made his mark on the Premier League with relegated Ipswich last season, scoring 12 goals, but also demonstrating a direct and physical approach which suggested he has much more to offer. Chelsea activated the 22-year-old’s £30m release clause in time for him to contribute to their successful Club World Cup campaign, and he will hope to hit the ground running when he returns to domestic action.