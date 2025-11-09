Eddie Howe takes responsibility as Newcastle away-day woe continues at Brentford

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Howe admitted Newcastle’s away form is not good enough after their winless run on the road in the Premier League stretched to nine matches with a 3-1 defeat at Brentford.

For the second weekend running the Magpies took the lead away from home when Harvey Barnes scored his 50th Premier League goal.

But they quickly found themselves caught up in a maelstrom of long throws, VAR controversies and a red card – all in a day’s work for the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Kevin Schade equalised after Nick Pope missed a flick-on at Michael Kayode’s long throw, and Igor Thiago scored twice, the first from the penalty spot.

It all made for a miserable anniversary for Howe, who took over at Newcastle four years ago.

“I’m very disappointed that we got ourselves in a good position again and weren’t able to capitalise on that,” said Howe, whose side lost by the same scoreline at West Ham last Sunday.

“It was always going to be a tough, physical game and we needed to stand up to that.

“One mistake in the build-up to their first goal, we needed a reaction to that and we didn’t get it. Very frustrating end to the game.

“It’s different to the West Ham game. It’s important today that I support the players.

“We know it’s not good enough and I take full responsibility for that and if we want to get that right it starts now and that’s all that I can do at this moment.”

The controversy erupted shortly after Schade equalised with referee Stuart Attwell and VAR Paul Tierney taking centre-stage.

Attwell denied Brentford what looked a clear penalty for a foul by Dan Burn – instead booking Dango Ouattara for a dive – and Tierney upheld the decision.

But a few minutes later when Ouattara went down again under Burn’s challenge, Attwell this time pointed to the spot.

He also showed the hapless Burn a second yellow card to leave Newcastle a man down.

Igor Thiago rolled in the penalty past Aaron Ramsdale – Pope had to be substituted with concussion which has ruled him out of the England squad – and the Brazilian added a third in stoppage time after defender Malick Thiaw inadvertently set him up.

Bees boss Keith Andrews refused to get drawn on the penalty furore.

“I’ve purposely not looked back at them, to be honest,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the main reason why the game has been decided.

“The officials have a difficult task on their hands. From what I’m hearing it looks penalty but I’ve had no official explanation.”

Thiago, whose debut season was blighted by injury, is now the Premier League’s second top scorer behind Erling Haaland.

“He’s in a great vein of form, loving life and loving football,” added Andrews.