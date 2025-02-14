Friday’s briefing: Havertz out for season and Merseyside clubs unite over racism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal suffered a blow with confirmation striker Kai Havertz will miss the remainder of the season because of a hamstring injury which needs surgery.

The fallout from the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park continued, with both Everton and Liverpool condemning racist abuse directed towards Toffees midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

It was announced semi-automated offside technology will make its debut in English football in seven of the eight FA Cup fifth-round ties, while the Premier League action kicks off again on Friday night when Brighton host Chelsea.

Havertz injury leaves Gunners short on firepower

Arsenal saw their attacking options further depleted after confirmation German forward Havertz would be set for a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

Havertz suffered a hamstring injury during a warm-weather training camp in Dubai last week, with further examinations concluding an operation would be needed, ruling him out until the summer.

“Soon after surgery, Kai will begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to extend into pre-season preparations for next season,” read a statement on Arsenal’s official website.

The news comes as a fresh blow to Gunners boss Mikel Arteta – with forward Gabriel Jesus sidelined by a knee ligament injury while widemen Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both working their way back from hamstring problems.

Arsenal will resume with a Premier League trip to Leicester on Saturday, sitting second in the table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Merseyside rivals unite against racism

Everton and Liverpool have condemned the racist abuse directed towards Abdoulaye Doucoure after the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

The former Mali international and Curtis Jones were sent off for second bookable offences following the final whistle after scuffling, when the Reds midfielder took exception to his opponent’s celebrations in front of visiting fans, in reaction to James Tarkowski’s equaliser in the eighth minute of added time.

Everton midfielder Doucoure was subsequently targeted with abuse on social media after the 2-2 draw.

“Such abuse is reprehensible and will not, and should not, be tolerated,” read a joint statement by the two clubs.

“Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible.

“Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadia or in our communities.”

VAR, say hello to SAOT

Semi-automated offside technology will make its debut in English football in seven of the eight FA Cup fifth-round ties.

The technology will be used at all the ties hosted at Premier League stadiums, with Preston’s game against Burnley the one exception.

A statement issued on Thursday morning confirmed the Premier League would look to introduce the technology in its competition later in the season.

The Premier League hopes SAOT will reduce the length of offside checks by an average of 31 seconds.

VAR will be used at all eight FA Cup fifth-round ties, a joint statement from the Premier League, the Football Association and Professional Game Match Officials Ltd confirmed.

Noonan’s teenage kicks gives Rovers Euro hope

Shamrock Rovers won 1-0 at 10-man Molde in the first leg of their Conference League play-off on Thursday night, when 16-year-old forward Michael Noonan struck a dream debut goal.

The recent signing from St Patrick’s Athletic finished from close range just before the hour mark, becoming the competition’s youngest scorer.

Noonan had earlier been involved when Molde defender Valdemar Lund was shown a straight red card late in the first half for a tackle on the teenager.

Rovers – the first League of Ireland club to reach the knockout stages of a major European competition – will now look to seal a place in the last 16 when the sides meet again in next week’s return leg at Tallaght Stadium.

What’s on today?

The next round of Premier League fixtures begin on Friday night with Brighton welcoming Chelsea back to the Amex Stadium out for a repeat of their FA Cup success last weekend.

In the Sky Bet Championship, new Derby boss John Eustace takes his side to QPR looking to kickstart the Rams’ survival bid.

Before that, there will be a host of pre-match press conferences.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot – who was shown a red card after the final whistle at Goodison Park – is up at 9am, with Arsenal manager Arteta set to face the media shortly afterwards ahead of Everton boss David Moyes and later Pep Guardiola, followed by Ange Postecoglou as well as Ruben Amorim.