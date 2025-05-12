Bruno Fernandes does not think European exploits played a part in United loss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frustrated captain Bruno Fernandes does not believe Europa League final preparations can be used to excuse misfiring Manchester United’s home defeat to West Ham.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils set up next week’s all-or-nothing showpiece with fellow strugglers Tottenham thanks to Thursday’s 4-1 semi-final triumph against Athletic Bilbao, sealing a 7-1 aggregate victory.

But three days on United returned to action with a whimper as Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen goals secured West Ham’s first Premier League win at Old Trafford since 2007.

The 2-0 loss left the hosts 16th in the standings and Amorim furious as the club’s worst campaign of the Premier League era reached another new low.

“Very disappointing result at home,” United skipper Fernandes said. “We wanted to win the game after the last game in the Europa League. Obviously, we were very confident.

“I think we created enough opportunities to score goals and to be in front in the result. Then when you don’t score, you end up conceding in a moment where you are in full control of the game.

“But it’s been happening a little bit a lot in this season for us, that we’re in control of games and all of a sudden you can’t score, and then you concede a goal from a little bit of a stronger (play) in the box.

“But we know that we need to improve a lot in the Premier League, that we need to be much more aggressive, get much more into their box, be more dangerous, be more effective.”

Fernandes bemoaned United’s all too familiar lack of cutting edge on a day when Amorim made six alterations as freshness for the Europa League final continues to take precedence over Premier League matters.

Put to the skipper that changes and balancing the workload at this stage of the season makes things more difficult, he told MUTV: “No, it can’t make (a) difference because everyone has been training very hard, very well, so everyone is prepared to play at any moment.

“So, I don’t think that’s the point because I think all the team is prepared for that.

“Every chance and every opportunity is a chance to get into the next 11 and the next 11, and the next 11, so you have to get your chance, you have to get your opportunity.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve been playing less or more, if you get your chance, if you do things rightly, then you can end up playing.”

United will attempt to end their seven-match wait for a Premier League win at Chelsea on Friday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka played a starring role against his former club as West Ham ended their eight-game wait for a victory on a memorable afternoon at Old Trafford.

Hammers boss Graham Potter said: “He’s been really impressive. I can’t say this categorically because I don’t know Aaron’s career, but I can’t imagine he’s played as well as he has for us at any point in his career.

“He looks like he’s enjoying his football. He gives a lot to the team. I’m really pleased with what he’s giving to the team defensively and offensively.

“As I said, it looks like he’s enjoying his football and that’s not easy because the results we’ve had haven’t been that enjoyable. But, nevertheless, his individual performances have been strong.”