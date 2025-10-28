Why Premier League could see reduced Boxing Day schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The usual busy Boxing Day football schedule could look very different this year as a result of congestion in the Premier League calendar.

Traditionally at least half of the matches on the Christmas round of fixtures are played on Boxing Day, but only one is likely to take place this season, The Times reports.

Boxing Day falls on a Friday this year, when there is only one broadcast space reserved for a Premier League fixture. That means that the other nine matches are likely to be delayed until the weekend on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 December.

The Premier League is obliged to provide 33 weekends of fixtures every season as a result of its broadcasting commitments, with only five rounds of midweek fixtures.

The league is struggling to find alternative weekends as a result of the expansion of the Champions League and new commitments to the FA Cup, which now takes up extra space in the calendar since the scrapping of replays, now having exclusive scheduling on weekends for the fourth and fifth rounds and quarter-finals.

Weekend fixtures in the Premier League are typically played at 3pm on Saturday, with some reserved for specific broadcast slots.

All ten matches for the round 18 fixtures are currently pencilled in the calendar for Saturday 27 December with the final calendar not yet released.

The last time Boxing Day fell on a Friday was in 2014, when all ten Premier League matches were played on the day. Previously 1981 featured the lowest number of games on Boxing Day since the end of the Second World War, with only two played.

Normal service is expected to resume next year with Boxing Day taking place on a Saturday.

Games in the rest of the English Football League and National League will still go ahead on Boxing Day.