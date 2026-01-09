A major Premier League milestone has been reached. Here are the numbers behind it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League reached a major milestone this week.

The top division’s 35,000th goal was scored during Manchester City’s draw with Brighton on Wednesday.

The scorer: Erling Haaland.

While the formidable Norwegian often appears a certainty to score, the league’s historical milestone goals have been netted by both prolific forwards and some unexpected players.

Goal 1: Brian Deane (Sheffield United) v Manchester United, August 15, 1992

Deane scored with a close-range header after just five minutes as the Blades launched their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 win over the eventual champions.

open image in gallery Deane, right, scored the first ever Premier League goal ( Getty )

Goal 100: Eric Cantona (Leeds) v Tottenham, August 25, 1992

Cantona, soon to make the shock switch across the Pennines to Manchester United, completed the Premier League century as he rounded off his hat-trick with a volley in a 5-0 Leeds rout.

Goal 1,000: Mike Newell (Blackburn) v Nottingham Forest, April 7, 1993

Newell grabbed Rovers’ third from Stuart Ripley’s cross in a 3-1 win at the City Ground as 1,000 goals came up in the first Premier League season.

Goal 2,000: Mick Quinn (Coventry) v Manchester City, February 19, 1994

Quinn headed the Sky Blues’ second from David Rennie’s cross in their 4-0 win.

Goal 5,000: Andy Townsend (Aston Villa) v Southampton, December 7, 1996

Townsend claimed the only goal as Villa won 1-0 at the Dell. The goal was timed in the same minute as Chris Sutton’s – for Blackburn against Leicester – and at the time they were jointly recorded as the 4,999th and 5,000th Premier League goals, but Townsend’s strike is now recognised by the league.

Goal 10,000: Les Ferdinand (Tottenham) v Fulham, December 15, 2001

Ferdinand opened the scoring for Spurs from a Darren Anderton cross.

open image in gallery Les Ferdinand scored the Premier League’s 10,000th goal in 2001 ( Getty )

Goal 15,000: Moritz Volz (Fulham) v Chelsea, December 30, 2006

The German defender scored only his second Premier League goal with a deflected right-footed shot from just outside the six-yard box to put the Cottagers 1-0 up in a game that finished 2-2.

Goal 20,000: Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa) v Arsenal, December 21, 2011

The winger, a future title winner with Leicester, seized on Thomas Vermaelen’s poor defensive header to cancel out Robin van Persie’s penalty, only for Yossi Benayoun to score a late Arsenal winner.

Goal 25,000: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) v Swansea, November 6, 2016

The Swede added to Paul Pogba’s opener with the 25,000th Premier League goal – fired home from the edge of the box – and soon added another as United won 3-1.

Goal 30,000: Chris Wood (Burnley) v Leeds, August 29, 2021

The New Zealander nudged the Clarets ahead against his former club from Matt Lowton’s cross but Patrick Bamford earned Leeds a point.

Goal 35,000: Erling Haaland (Man City) v Brighton, January 7, 2026

Haaland scored the first penalty on this list, his 150th City goal in all competitions, to give his side the lead but Kaoru Mitoma earned Brighton a point. The four-season gap since Wood’s goal marks a reduction on the five-year pattern for each previous multiple of 5,000 since the Premier League’s establishment.