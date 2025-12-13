Man arrested after Potters Bar manager injured in alteraction at Welling United
The Isthmian League match was suspended
A man has been arrested after an altercation left the manager of Potters Bar Town needing medical treatment.
Potters Bar manager Sammy Moore is receiving “appropriate care” after the incident, which took place at Welling United’s Park View Road ground at around 1pm on Saturday, two hours before the two sides were due to kick-off their Isthmian League game.
The match was suspended and the Football Association is investigating the incident.
A club statement by Potters Bar Town read: “Today’s scheduled fixture at Welling United was abandoned prior to kick-off following a serious incident involving a member of our management team. Police attended the ground and, following their involvement, the match was unable to proceed. Our manager is receiving appropriate medical care and the club is supporting him fully.
The matter has been referred to the relevant authorities, including the league and The FA, and we are seeking formal advice. As this is now subject to ongoing processes, the club will not be making any further comment at this time.”
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Welling Football Club following reports of an altercation between two men. Officers attended and found a 38-year-old man with injuries to his face. A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in custody.”