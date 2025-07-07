VAR rules out Portugal goal dedicated to Diogo Jota at Women’s Euro 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diani Silva dedicated a goal to Diogo Jota, only for it to be ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside, as Portugal battled from behind to claim a 1-1 draw at Euro 2025 and keep their tournament alive.

Portugal, who lost their opening game 5-0 to Spain, were on the verge of being knocked out of the Euros as they trailed to Cristiana Girelli's stunning finish in the 70th minute.

Diani Silva looked to have equalised for Portugal and celebrated by copying Jota’s gaming celebration, but it was ruled to have been offside following a two-minute VAR review.

open image in gallery Silva did Jota’s ‘gaming celebration’ in tribute to the former Portugal forward ( REUTERS )

Portugal hit the crossbar in the 89th minute but Francisco Neto’s side kept pushing and they eventually got their reward when Diani Gomes finished a low cross moments later to avoid elimination.

Portugal warmed up by wearing Jota’s name on the back of their shirts in tribute to the Liverpool forward, who was killed in a car crash last Thursday along with his brother Andre Silva.

Head coach Neto revealed after his team’s 5-0 defeat to Spain, which was played just hours after Jota’s death, that the Portugal and Liverpool star had been a supporter of the women’s team and followed their results.

open image in gallery Referee Ivana Martincic during a VAR check ( REUTERS )

open image in gallery VAR ruled out Diani Silva’s goal due to an offside ( REUTERS )

And they could still progress to the knockout stages although they will need to beat Belgium and hope Spain beat Italy, who are six better in goal difference.

Spain earlier defeated Belgium 6-2, with the draw between Portugal and Italy sending Spain into the quarter-finals while eliminating Belgium with one game to play.