Nico O’Reilly the unlikely hero as Man City avoid FA Cup shock against Plymouth

Teenager Nico O’Reilly struck twice as Manchester City came from behind to beat plucky Plymouth 3-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Premier League champions were stunned as Maksym Talovierov headed the Championship strugglers into a shock 38th-minute lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet any hopes the Pilgrims may have had of extending their unlikely cup run after surprise wins over Brentford and Liverpool were snuffed out by O’Reilly.

The 19-year-old, operating as a makeshift left-back, headed an equaliser before the break and then repeated the feat 14 minutes from time.

Kevin De Bruyne cemented City’s place in the quarter-finals with their third goal in the last minute.

City’s eventual victory was no surprise, given their near total domination of play, but Plymouth’s stubbornness in defence was to be applauded.

New manager Miron Muslic seems to have breathed new life into the side since the sacking of Wayne Rooney on New Year’s Eve, giving them a fighting chance of avoiding relegation and overseeing some cup heroics.

At first it seemed only a matter of time before City would open the scoring as they racked up the chances in the first half-hour.

Phil Foden, who started as a false nine with Erling Haaland on the bench, had a shot deflected narrowly wide and Ilkay Gundogan headed over before James McAtee also missed the target.

City had a penalty appeal for handball against Julio Pleguezuelo declined before Gundogan headed powerfully straight at Conor Hazard from a Bernardo Silva cross.

Gundogan went close again when he smashed a shot against the post after a Jack Grealish cross was diverted into his path by a defender.

Plymouth’s opener came very much against the run of play after Callum Wright made a rare break into the box and Nathanael Ogbeta forced Vitor Reis to concede a corner.

With his blond ponytail, Talovierov, Plymouth’s record signing, bears something of a resemblance to Haaland and the defender showed that is not the only similarity as he went forward for the set-piece.

The Ukrainian timed his leap superbly to meet Matthew Sorinola’s cross and power a header into the top corner.

Plymouth’s large travelling support, spread across two tiers of the South Stand, celebrated jubilantly but their joy was shortlived as City quickly responded.

The equaliser came from a trademark De Bruyne free-kick as the Belgian clipped a cross into the area and O’Reilly nipped ahead of a defender at the near post to head home.

City maintained the pressure after the break with Silva forcing a save from Hazard and Rico Lewis volleying over.

Hazard made a brilliant stop to keep out a curling De Bruyne effort and Haaland, sent on just before the hour, shot just over.

Haaland seemed certain to score when picked out in front of goal by Grealish but Hazard made a fine point-blank save and Silva’s follow-up was deflected wide.

The breakthrough came from the resulting corner as Foden’s deep cross dropped perfectly for O’Reilly to head in for a second time.

De Bruyne wrapped up the win in the closing moments as Haaland readjusted to set up the playmaker after his own shot was beaten away by Hazard.