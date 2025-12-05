Friday’s briefing: Man Utd slip up to West Ham and Collina wants VAR on corners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United suffered another setback under manager Ruben Amorim after conceding a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to lowly West Ham.

Referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina called for VAR to rule on corner kicks at next year’s World Cup, while England and Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold faces a spell on the sidelines.

Elsewhere, former Newcastle, West Ham and Portsmouth goalkeeper Shaka Hislop revealed he has prostate cancer.

Magassa frustrates Manchester United

Manchester United endured another frustrating night at Old Trafford as Soungoutou Magassa’s maiden Premier League goal earned West Ham a 1-1 draw.

Amorim’s Red Devils fell to a meek 1-0 home defeat to Everton on their last home outing, but had returned to winning ways with Sunday’s 2-1 comeback success at Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot put United on course for another victory, only for Magassa to snatch a share of the spoils for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side by firing home after a goal-line clearance following a corner.

The leveller was an avoidable 83rd-minute gut punch which underlined that United’s rebuild still has a way to go, with boos greeting the final whistle.

Collina in favour of VAR for corners

FIFA referees’ chief Pierluigi Collina is in favour of using VAR to rule on corners at next summer’s World Cup, saying it would be a pity if an “honest mistake” by a referee decided a match.

It was reported earlier this week that FIFA was keen to extend VAR protocols to cover corner kicks at the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For it to happen at this late stage, it would have to be adopted as a trial by the sport’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which is holding its annual business meeting next month.

Speaking in Washington DC on the eve of the World Cup finals draw, Collina, the chairman of FIFA’s referees committee, said: “I think we should all have as the objective to make correct decisions on the field of play.”

Alexander-Arnold set for spell on sidelines

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set for a spell on the sidelines after Real Madrid confirmed he suffered a left leg injury.

The former Liverpool full-back impressed during Wednesday evening’s 3-0 LaLiga win at Athletic Bilbao and had a hand in Real’s opening two goals.

But Alexander-Arnold was forced off early in the second half and tests confirmed he sustained a “muscular injury to the rectus anterior quadriceps”.

According to reports, the England international is expected to be sidelined for around two months.

Shaka Hislop reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Former Newcastle, West Ham and Portsmouth goalkeeper Shaka Hislop revealed he has prostate cancer, which has now spread to his pelvic bone.

The 56-year-old was diagnosed with “a fairly aggressive” prostate cancer around 18 months ago, which required surgery.

Further tests showed the cancer had since spread.

Former Trinidad and Tobago international Hislop urged men of Caribbean heritage to get tested for the disease.

What’s on today?

The draw for next summer’s World Cup takes place in Washington DC.

Second-placed Middlesbrough travel to Hull in the Sky Bet Championship, while League Two Salford host League One Leyton Orient in the FA Cup second round.