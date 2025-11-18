Former Rangers boss Philippe Clement lands Championship manager’s job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norwich City have appointed Philippe Clement as the club’s new head coach.

Clement, sacked by Rangers in February, replaces Liam Manning, who left Carrow Road ahead of the international break with the Canaries second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Former Bristol City boss Manning had only been given the job during the summer, but lasted just 17 games – his side having lost all of their home matches so far this season.

Norwich were reported to have spoken to both ex-Wolves boss Gary O’Neil, who had a spell as a player with the Canaries, as well as former Sweden and Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson before settling on Clement.

Although the Belgian’s time at Ibrox ended following a disappointing run – with Rangers well adrift of rivals Celtic in the league – Clement did win the 2024 Premier Sports Cup and had previously guided Club Brugge to their domestic title twice before a spell at Monaco.

Clement, 51, has signed a contract through to the summer of 2029 and will be joined at Carrow Road by coach Stephan Van Der Heyden.

open image in gallery Philippe Clement was sacked by Rangers earlier this year (Steve Welsh/PA) ( PA Wire )

"I’m really excited by this story and opportunity. I’ve known of this club for a long time and, whilst we are not in a good moment at this time, we are excited to work together with the players and staff to turn things around," Clement said on the Norwich club website.

"Meeting with the owners and hearing some of their ambitions for the club, it really convinced me that this is the best move.

"They have big plans for the future but, of course, our job in the short term is to turn around the current situation and get everyone believing again.

"I also see the potential in the club and the group of players and feel totally ready for the challenge ahead."

Clement’s first game in charge will be away at Birmingham on Saturday.

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper added: "Philippe is an incredibly experienced and prominent head coach, with clear values and beliefs that align with ours.

“We now have an incredible amount of work ahead of us to ensure we improve performances and results and we will do everything possible to ensure Philippe has our full backing and support."