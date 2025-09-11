Phil Parkinson braced for gruelling international commitments of Wrexham stars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson is confident of handling the extra strain that international breaks are putting on the Sky Bet Championship newcomers.

Parkinson has been challenged in the second tier so far by trying to gel together almost an entirely new team, with Wrexham co-owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds having invested heavily to compete at this level.

With that extra quality comes national representation, and six Wrexham players were selected for international duty in the September break, some travelling thousands of miles to play for their country.

Striker Kieffer Moore made a 7,000-mile round trip to Kazakhstan to score the winner for Wales, while Burkina Faso’s Issa Kabore played against Djibouti and Egypt in African World Cup qualifiers.

Kabore, signed on a season-long loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day straight before international duty, is set to train with his new club for the first time on Friday.

Fellow wing-back Liberato Cacace is a New Zealand international and another player who is expected to be jetting around the globe during the course of the season.

Asked if players’ air miles was something he was conscious of managing this season, Parkinson said: “I think so. But we’re aware the higher up you go, and the quality of players you get, inevitably there’s going to be internationals in that mix.

“We haven’t seen Issa on the training pitch yet, but he’s had two great games for his country.

“Great draw against Egypt, I watched his clips in that game and he did really well. We’ll assess him (on Friday) and integrate him as quickly as possible.

“Kieffer was back in the building today (Thursday) and the bonus for us was that he didn’t play for Wales on Tuesday because Craig (Bellamy, manager) changed the team round to look at other players (against Canada).”

Wrexham went into the international break buoyed by their first victory in the second tier for 43 years, winning 2-0 at Millwall.

Arthur Okonkwo is set to take over in goal for Saturday’s visit of QPR after Danny Ward suffered a dislocated elbow at The Den, which is expected to keep the Wales goalkeeper out for around four months.

“Millwall was a gritty performance from us and what we’ve been renowned for,” said Parkinson.

“We played some good football but there was a grit and determination.

“Traditionally that’s a hard place to go and we stood up to it really well.”