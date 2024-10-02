Phil Foden delighted with return to form after slow start to season

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Phil Foden hopes to make up for lost time after returning to form in Manchester City’s comfortable victory at Slovan Bratislava.

The England international scored one and made another as City eased to their first win of their Champions League campaign with a 4-0 success in Slovakia on Tuesday.

It had been just a second start since August for last season’s player of the year after a number of fitness issues.

“It was a good night for myself, obviously, being back out there,” said the 24-year-old.

“It’s nice to score again, but more importantly I’m just enjoying my football again. I’m delighted with the result and how I played.

“I’ve had a very slow start to the season with a bit of illness and a bit of fatigue but I’m getting back into it now and feeling more like myself.”

City effectively saw off the Slovakian champions after Ilkay Gundogan and Foden struck inside the opening 15 minutes.

open image in gallery Phil Foden doubled Manchester City’s lead in Slovakia ( Getty Images )

They created numerous other chances, most notably hitting the woodwork three times, before Erling Haaland and substitute James McAtee – with his first goal for the club – finished off the job.

Foden said: “I don’t think it was easy, it was tough to break them down.

“You’ve got to give them respect and the atmosphere was unbelievable but we did the job in the end.

“I had a few chances that I could have put away and on another night it could have been more goals but we can’t complain – clean sheet, 4-0, we’ll take that any day.”

City now have four points after two games in the competition following their draw with Inter Milan a fortnight ago.

Their attention now turns back to the Premier League and a visit from Fulham on Saturday.

open image in gallery Phil Foden has struggled for form and fitness so far this season ( AFP via Getty Images )

They will hope to head into the international break with a first league victory in three after being frustrated by Arsenal and Newcastle in their last two outings.

Foden said: “I am obviously confident and believe in the team but this season teams have played the same way, where they defend on the edge of the box and it’s been difficult to break them down.

“Hopefully we can find new ways to break it down and score goals. That’s the aim.”

PA