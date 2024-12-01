Phil Foden names highest quality fixture in Premier League history

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Phil Foden has claimed that his side’s matches with Liverpool over the past few seasons have been the highest quality matches that he has seen in the Premier League.

In an interview with The Times, the 24-year-old spoke on playing under Pep Guardiola, his own story at Manchester City and his side’s rivalry with Liverpool, who they face at Anfield on Sunday.

And the England international said in over recent seasons, the matches against Liverpool have “produced the highest standard I’ve seen in the Premier League”.

“[Liverpool] is the game I look forward to. These are the games you live for,” he added.

When asked about the most difficult opponent in his career, he added that “it’s hard to say one player, but if I had to say a team it would be Liverpool when Mané, Salah, Firmino, were together — their team was sensational.

open image in gallery Phil Foden believes Liverpool have been the toughest opponents of his career ( Peter Byrne/PA Wire )

“The way they pressed. That was the toughest game, when we used to play them. Over a long period, Liverpool have been the ones that challenged us the most.”

Foden also praised the latest iteration of Liverpool under Arne Slot, adding that “they look frightening”.

“They’ve gone under the radar a bit because everyone was talking about City and Arsenal but we know how good they are. [Sunday’s match] is going to be a challenge and we’re up for it.”

Arne Slot’s side haven’t lost a match since mid-September, with 14 wins and one draw from their last 15 matches.

Contrastingly, City have five losses and a draw from their last six games, but Foden says that the “hunger is definitely still there”, while backing his teammates to overcome their current poor form.

“It’s about just getting over it. I’m pretty sure we’ll be OK once we start picking up the results again,” Foden added.

Liverpool vs Manchester City kicks off at 4pm on Sunday, 1 December.