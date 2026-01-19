Phil Foden available for Man City’s clash with Bodo/Glimt despite broken hand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden could feature for Manchester City against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday despite a broken hand.

The England midfielder was substituted at half-time of City’s 2-0 derby loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday after landing awkwardly on his arm.

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the injury but the problem has not stopped Foden travelling with the squad to northern Norway for City’s latest Champions League match.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Guardiola told reporters: “He has, a little bit, broken his bones but he has protection and he is fine for tomorrow.”

Guardiola also appeared to dismiss suggestions the normally prolific Erling Haaland, who has not scored from open play in his last seven outings, could be rested on his return to his homeland.

“He said to me he slept unbelievably, so he is fit,” said Guardiola of the Norway striker, who has netted 39 times for club and country this season.

The derby defeat was a demoralising one for City, extending their winless run in the Premier League to four matches and allowing Arsenal to increase their lead at the top to seven points.

Guardiola wants to put the inquest aside to focus on Europe and City’s bid to secure a place in the top eight of the league phase.

The City boss said: “Coming here we didn’t talk one word about United. I think we’ll talk before Wolves but now is another competition.

“We have the chance to qualify in the top eight. That, I think, is enough to focus on, not what happened in the past.

“I didn’t review the game but I know United were better. When they’re better you just have to congratulate them, improve and move on.”

City have broken with routine to prepare for the clash in the Arctic Circle.

Guardiola typically prefers to train in Manchester on the eve of an away game in Europe before travelling and conducting media duties later in the day.

This time, due to the sub-zero temperature and because Bodo play on an artificial surface, he chose to take up the option of holding a session at the 8,500-capacity Aspmyra Stadion.

He said: “I’ve never, since I (arrived in) Manchester, trained in the stadium before but they have to see how the ball bounces, short passes, long passes, this kind of stuff.

“Life is never red carpet. The quicker you adapt and adjust in these uncomfortable situations, you are closer to success.

“If I start to cry for this situation or other ones that happened, you don’t achieve what we achieved in the past.”

Having also completed the £20million signing of Marc Guehi, Monday was a busy day for City.

Guardiola hoped to end it in relaxing mood with a view of the Northern Lights from his hotel room.

He said: “We have big, big windows and we’ll take a look. We will enjoy it. Why not? I’m so focused on my job but why should I not see the sky and the beauty of the universe?”