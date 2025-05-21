A lot of things going on off pitch – Phil Foden reflects on ‘frustrating’ season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Foden is eager to move forward after “things going on off the pitch” contributed to a “difficult season” for the Manchester City and England midfielder.

The 24-year-old, who swept up the individual accolades at the end of City’s triumphant 2023-24 Premier League campaign, has – like his side as a whole – not been able to replicate that same success this year.

Foden sustained an ankle injury in April at Old Trafford, where he was also targeted by some United fans with derogatory chants about his mother, all of which only added to what he candidly shares has been a challenging time.

“Obviously it’s been a frustrating season for me,” said Foden, speaking at Wembley after City were defeated by Crystal Palace 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

“I’ve had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. Yeah, it’s just one of them.

“Sometimes there’s things in life that’s bigger than football and this season I’ve struggled a little bit, but hopefully next year I can get my head mentally right and get back where I left the season before, because I know what I am capable of doing.”

In January, Foden told the Manchester Evening News he had returned from last summer’s Euros, where Gareth Southgate had called upon him to play out of his preferred central midfield position, feeling “my body and my mental state was low”.

On Saturday, Foden said “everyone at the club has been so supportive”, adding: “I know if everything was OK I would definitely be a bit better on the field, but like I said, sometimes things happen, and you’ve just got to deal with it and try to move on.

“And unfortunately, I’ve had a difficult season, but I’m just improving, getting back to my best. I know my standards and what I can be, so I’m just looking forward to getting back.”

City open their Club World Cup campaign against Egyptian side Wydad AC on June 18, eight days after the end of an international window that will see England first take on Andorra in their World Cup qualifier, then face Senegal in a Nottingham friendly.

And after playing through the pain, Foden, who says his ankle is “feeling a lot better now”, is still plotting out the next steps on his road to recovery, balancing the acute awareness he needs healing time with wanting to “come back on the football pitch as soon as possible, but maybe I’ll come back a little bit too early for my liking”.

“It’s going to be a difficult situation for me,” he conceded. “Obviously the internationals are straight around the corner. I have to speak with the club and the international team to see if maybe it’s better to rest to get my ankle fully 100 per cent how I want it.

“I just don’t know at the moment. Obviously it’s a conversation to be had.”

Departing City captain Kevin De Bruyne told reporters he “probably won’t” play at the Club World Cup, which has been criticised for its timing, but it is a competition Foden expects his trophyless side to go all-in on.

“It’s a funny one,” he added. “Because some clubs are going to take it more seriously than others, but being City, being the club we are, we’re definitely going to take it serious.”