Phil Foden turns attention to top four with Man City’s title chances ‘done’

Phil Foden says Manchester City’s Premier League title challenge is over after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Foden was on hand to net a second-half brace to put his side in the ascendancy before goals from Yoane Wissa and Christian Norgaard in the final eight minutes salvaged a late point for Thomas Frank’s men.

Sixth-placed City, having won four consecutive league titles, sit 12 points off leaders Liverpool and Foden is now concentrating on making the top four.

“The title? Yeah, yeah, it’s done for sure, it’s done,” England international Foden told reporters.

“We know. We’re not stupid. So we’ve got to aim for top four, that’s the next target now and then obviously Champions League as well. So it’s not as if the season has gone.

“But we’ve got to be realistic, haven’t we? The performances have not been good enough to get up there.

“The top four is our aim now and then see where we can be in the other trophies. We can’t dwell on it. We’ve got to try and aim for the top four now and make things right.”

The late draw saw City fail to build on back-to-back wins, leaving them two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who drew with Bournemouth.

Foden knows City need to learn from their slump in form.

“Like you said, I’ve not been in this situation before where I’ve lost this many games and been in this situation,” he added.

“So it’s a learning curve and it’s just about how you get back to your best, not just me, but the team as well. And how we come back from this.”