Pep Guardiola promises to take care of ‘baby boy’ Phil Foden

Pep Guardiola has promised to give Phil Foden the rest he needs this summer after a challenging season for the Manchester City midfielder.

Foden spoke this week of the difficulties on and off the field he has experienced during a campaign in which City have failed to match their usual high standards.

After winning a fourth successive Premier League title last season with Foden their player of the year, City have been reduced to a battle for top-five places this term. They also exited the Champions League prematurely.

Foden, 24, has now revealed he has had “a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally” as well as fitness issues that include an ankle injury sustained in April.

Having been left out of the upcoming England squad, Foden will now be given some time off after Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season before travelling with City to next month’s Club World Cup.

City manager Guardiola said: “It’s true, Phil said that and of course he has not been…

“Not (only) for him, all of us, his family – for us he’s a baby, a baby boy from the academy and becoming a star with us.

“We want to help him, that’s the most important thing. He needs rest and it’s going to happen now, after Sunday.

“Step by step he is going to come back, that is what we want. I just want want to help him.

“I don’t care about his performance on the pitch. I want him to feel good and after the rest will come in an easy way.”

Guardiola’s comments suggest Foden may not play a full role in this summer’s tournament in the United States, and it also remains to be seen how much other players feature.

Rodri is set to play a part having returned from a long-term knee injury as a late substitute against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Guardiola said: “We’re really pleased he’s back, really pleased for the reaction from our people to him.

“I am pretty sure he is so pleased for that but he’s a long way to be what Rodri was.

“We always have to be careful, otherwise you have muscular problems and this kind of stuff. It is the first kind of step, for his mind, for his knee, but still it is not the Rodri we know.”

Guardiola confirmed Kyle Walker, who has spent the second half of the season on loan at AC Milan, will not travel to the US with City.

Kevin De Bruyne is also unlikely to play having confirmed he will leave the club this summer.

Decisions on other potential departures from the squad are yet to be made.

“We will see,” said Guardiola. “Now I’m just focused on Sunday. After, the club will take the decision.”

James McAtee and Rico Lewis have not been included in the initial England Under-21 training squad for the European Championship, suggesting they could be on Club World Cup duty with City.