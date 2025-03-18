Football team apologises after minute’s silence for player who is still alive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Bulgarian football club has apologised after holding a minute’s silence for a former player who is still alive.

Top-flight side Arda Kardzhali mourned former player Petko Ganchev, 78, before their 1-1 draw with Levski Sofia on Sunday, with players from both teams lining in on the centre circle and bowing their heads during the silence.

However, after realising during the game that they had been misinformed and Ganchev was still alive, Arda posted an apology on their Facebook page and wished him “many more years of good health”.

Ganchev told Bulgarian station bTV that the mix-up resulted in his panicked wife thinking he had died, as well as several calls from concerned friends and relatives.

“I never miss watching Arda’s matches on television,” Ganchev said. “This time I was about ten minutes late for the game against Levski because I had some work to do.

“As I was driving home, my phone started ringing a lot but I was driving and I didn’t dare to answer. I entered the garden and my wife greeted me in tears.

“She said, ‘Petko, Petko, they’ve announced on TV that you’ve passed away!’ I couldn’t understand what she was saying or what had happened.”

Arda Kardzhali attempted to rectify their error during the match and put out a statement confirming that Ganchev was still alive.

"The management of PFC Arda would like to express a huge apology to the former Arda player Petko Ganchev and his relatives after the club received wrong information about his death," the post said.

"We wish Petko Ganchev many more years of good health and to enjoy the success of Arda.”