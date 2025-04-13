Teenager Harley Mills inspires Peterborough to EFL Trophy win over Birmingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brilliant individual display by teenager Harley Mills inspired Peterborough and boss Darren Ferguson to more Vertu Trophy success with a shock 2-0 victory over Birmingham at Wembley.

The all-conquering Blues had sealed promotion from Sky Bet League One with a win away to Posh on Tuesday before they clinched the title on Saturday after Wrexham dropped points.

It meant a party atmosphere greeted Birmingham at Wembley, but they were stunned after 19-year-old left-back Mills struck a wonderful free-kick in the 15th minute before Hector Kyprianou’s stunner on the stroke of half-time ensured Peterborough defended their title on a record-breaking occasion.

Posh, who are 16th in League One, became the first team to win this tournament back-to-back and Ferguson – who lifted silverware for a fourth time at the club – celebrated being the first manager to win the English Football League Trophy on three occasions.

Wembley was host to several stars with Birmingham co-owner Tom Brady rubbing shoulders with Peterborough’s larger-than-life director of football Barry Fry, who managed the Blues during the 1990s.

A raft of changes were made by both managers following a close battle on Tuesday night, but Chris Davies made only five, while counterpart Ferguson made seven alterations to his team.

Davies did recall 23-goal hitman Jay Stansfield and he went close early on before Kwame Poku won Peterborough a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Mills, who had started the campaign on loan at National League South club Enfield, stood over the set-piece and produced a sensational left-footed strike into the top corner to send the Posh fans into delirium after quarter of an hour.

Birmingham responded strongly with penalty appeals for Ethan Laird waved away and Mills made a crucial block to deny Kieran Dowell, minutes before half-time.

It would prove crucial as with seconds of the first-half left, Peterborough went 2-0 up through captain Kyprianou.

Mills was again involved as his dangerous cross was flicked on by Ricky-Jade Jones and Kyprianou was on hand to rifle the ball into the top corner from 20 yards.

Kyprianou celebrated in front of the silenced Birmingham supporters, but Davies reacted at the break with Alfie May introduced.

Stansfield had Blues’ first shot on target saved by Jed Steer soon after, before Laird had another spot-kick appeal ignored when he grappled with Kyprianou.

Steer was alert again to thwart a free-kick by Dowell before Stansfield did have the ball in the net with six minutes left, but it was ruled out for offside.

The Birmingham faithful received a lift when 11 minutes of stoppage-time was added on and Lukas Jutkiewicz was introduced to big applause.

But Steer saved his volley to ensure the day belonged to Peterborough and Ferguson, who upset the odds to savour another memorable Wembley triumph.