Academy manager Per Mertesacker explains why he wants leave Arsenal

Per Mertesacker will leave Arsenal at the end of the season after eight years as the club’s academy manager. Mertesacker said he wanted to “explore something new” after a 15-year spell as player and then staff at the Emirates Stadium.

The tall German is one of the most popular figures at the club and has developed a reputation for developing young players into mature professionals. Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman have all graduated from the Hale End Academy under Mertesacker’s watch.

He said: “Arsenal is and will always be a very special club to me, so this was a difficult decision. I am very thankful for the trust the club put in me when transitioning from a first-team player directly into the role as Head of Academy. Now it is time for me to move on and explore something new and push myself even further.

“I remain focused on finishing the season strongly, continuing to nurture and develop our young talent and support a seamless transition until my very last day with the club."

Richard Garlick, Arsenal’s CEO, said: “We support Per’s decision to pursue something new, but we will be incredibly sad to see him leave at the end of the season.

“We were fortunate to have retained Per as Academy Manager once he finished his playing career with us in 2018. He understands what Arsenal stands for and this has been a constant in his leadership – inspiring our Academy coaches, staff and young players in an Arsenal way and giving so many an opportunity to develop and shine.

“We’re happy that Per remains in role until the end of the season whilst we focus on our succession plan. We continue in our pursuit of winning major trophies with a sustained focus and investment in our Academy.”