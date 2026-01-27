Man City boss Pep Guardiola continues criticism of ‘sensitive’ referees

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has doubled down on his criticism of referee Farai Hallam following Manchester City’s clash with Wolves last weekend.

Guardiola accused Hallam, who was taking charge of his first Premier League game, of attempting to make the story about himself after sticking by a decision not to award City a penalty.

Hallam had been advised to review an appeal for handball against Wolves’ Yerson Mosquera on the pitchside monitor but did not change his original verdict.

City manager Guardiola later demanded an explanation and broadened his complaints to reference other decisions he feels have gone against his club.

While opinions on the actual penalty decision have varied, Guardiola’s comments about Hallam have been widely condemned.

Guardiola, however, has not backtracked – although he did offer a qualified apology for any offence.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, Guardiola said: “They defend each other with their statements, always, completely understandably – they have to do that.

“(Referees chief) Howard Webb defends the referees.

“But, at the same time, I have to defend my club. How many times last season did I criticise referees – our worst season in 10 years? How many times? It never happened.

“Against (Manchester) United, after the game, what were my comments about the referees?

“I was incredibly respectful, in 9-10 years, with the referees. Never ever – with defeats – I never comment on absolutely anything.

“When I do it, it’s because I believe it’s fair enough to tell.”

Asked specifically about Hallam, Guardiola said: “I’m so sorry. If he felt offended I’m so sorry.

“I know it’s not easy on debut and it happened. I know they are sensitive, everyone. I know that.”

City’s 2-0 victory over Wolves otherwise lifted spirits after damaging defeats to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt in their two previous outings.

The loss in Norway has left them needing to beat Galatasaray at the Etihad Stadium to have hope of getting into the top eight – and securing an automatic last-16 place – in the Champions League. Results elsewhere will also be critical.

Guardiola said: “I would prefer to have more (points) but it is what we deserve, 13 points. We need to focus on trying to win our game and seeing which position we finish.”

The game will see City come up against two of their former players in Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane.

Guardiola said: “My gratitude is eternal for both of them. They made huge contributions.”

Erling Haaland, who has scored just once in his last nine appearances, is expected to return to the starting line-up after being among the substitutes at the weekend.

Guardiola said: “We have to play better, create more chances. He will score. Never underestimate the strikers, the goalscorers, because always they will make you silent.

“He won’t not score again for the rest of his life, that’s for sure.”