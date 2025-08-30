Pep Guardiola backs Man City to have ‘good season’ despite mixed results

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola admits his current side are not at the same level as some of his great Manchester City teams of the past.

However, the City manager has seen enough in the opening weeks of the campaign, despite mixed results, to convince him the side are set for a good season.

City began their bid to regain the Premier League crown with a convincing 4-0 win at Wolves before slumping to a 2-0 home loss to Tottenham.

Guardiola said: “If we compare this team with the ‘Centurions’ or the one that won four domestic trophies and trebles and four Premier Leagues in a row, then we are going to lose.

“But there are things that I like. Maybe in two months I will say how wrong I was but, right now, since we travelled to the States for the (Club) World Cup, I have seen things that I like.

“I have seen things I recognise for when you make a good season. That doesn’t mean we will win titles but it means I think we will have a good season, for the principles. I think we will be fine.”

City finished a disappointing third last campaign having won the league in six of the previous seven years.

Tactics at the top level may be evolving but Guardiola does not see huge reason to stray far from his core principles as City bid to bounce back.

Guardiola, whose side travel to Brighton on Sunday, said sarcastically: “Yes, yes, after winning 18 titles in 10 years I will change my plan, I am pretty sure.

“After winning four titles in a row I will change the football of the way my teams are going to play.

“Never, ever will I change my beliefs in the way we are going to play.

“Yes I want to attack quick when the opponent is high pressing and we beat the first press, but after that I love to pass the ball a thousand, million, boring times. I love it!

“But you want to know a secret on how I want my team to attack? First tell me the way my opponents are going to defend. Then I will decide how to attack.”