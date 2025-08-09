Man City midfielder Rodri won’t be fully fit until September, says Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suffered an injury setback which will not see him return to full fitness until after September’s international break.

The Spain international was absent for the majority of last season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament but, after returning late in the campaign, he is believed to have sustained a groin problem during City’s Club World Cup exit to Al-Hilal last month.

“Rodri’s getting better but he had a big injury in the last game against Al-Hilal and for the last five or six weeks,” said manager Pep Guardiola.

“He’s training right now and in the last two or three days is better. Hopefully maybe the international break is when he will be really, really fit.

“Hopefully, in the games (prior to that) he can play some minutes but the important thing is to not have pain because we don’t want him to be come back and injured, come back and injured.

“We will try desperately to avoid that but he’s training the last two or three days with us and that’s good.”

Rodri, Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic – who had surgery on an Achilles injury in the summer – were all left out of City’s travelling squad for the Anglo Palermitan Trophy game against Palermo in Sicily.

Asked if they would be available for next weekend’s Premier League opener at Wolves, Guardiola added: “Ninety minutes for Rodri I don’t think so.

“Phil, hopefully, it depends on the problem but it’s a long week so hopefully but Kova (is) injured until September or October. Hopefully (he will be back) earlier.”