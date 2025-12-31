Pep Guardiola: 2025 was one of my best years at Manchester City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola believes 2025 was one of his best years at Manchester City.

City failed to win a trophy last season after an underwhelming campaign, a rare occurrence under Guardiola, but they are in a strong position approaching the mid-point of the current term.

Given the injury problems the club have had over the past 12 months – most notably to key midfielder Rodri – Guardiola feels it was an excellent showing.

“We had to overcome the problems that we had,” said Guardiola, whose side finished third in the Premier League and were beaten FA Cup finalists last season.

“It was one of the best seasons we have had as a team, with the guys who were there, in all the seasons.

“It’s how you overcome the problems. In the perspective now, every time I reflect what we did last season, I’m more proud than ever of what we have done as a club.

“Of course when we had all the squad, we were competing like we are doing this season.”

City strengthened mid-season by signing Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez last January.

It helped change the momentum and, while Guardiola insisted he never planned to make use of the January transfer window, he acknowledged it could work.

He said: “I said before, when we started last season, I never expect to go to the transfer window in wintertime.

“At the end, we bought three or four players because we didn’t have (enough) players.

“Without those players we would not be fourth in the Champions League today. I think (we would) not even play the (Europa) Conference (League).

“In the moment with the new players and at three quarters of the season, the other players came back. We were the best team in the Premier League in the last 10, 15 games last season.”

Despite that, Guardiola would still not be drawn on reports the club were set to make a move for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo when the window opens.

With reference to his side’s New Year’s Day opponents, he said at a press conference on Wednesday: “Right now, with this crazy schedule that we have, it’s just Sunderland, Sunderland, Sunderland.”

Over the course of 2025, City were second only to Arsenal (80 to 83) in terms of points accumulated, though they did play two fewer games (37 to 39).

They head to the Stadium of Light trailing the Gunners by five points in the current table but with a game in hand.

Rodri could feature for only the second time since October 5. The influential midfielder was an unused substitute at Nottingham Forest last weekend after overcoming his latest injury setback.

Rodri missed most of last season with a serious knee injury and has made just eight appearances this term due to other issues, the latest being a hamstring problem.

Guardiola said: “Obviously with Rodri we are a stronger team. There’s no doubt about that. We miss him a lot.

“Selfishly we want him (back) for the team but all I want is that, really, he is happy.”