Man City boss Pep Guardiola still to determine who his number one goalkeeper is

Pep Guardiola is still to determine who his number one goalkeeper at Manchester City is.

Guardiola says he has not even decided who he will select to face Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday.

James Trafford has started the season in goal but his nervy performance in last week’s loss to Tottenham, when he was guilty of a glaring error that led to a goal, has clouded the issue.

The 22-year-old had retained his place from the season-opening win against Wolves, when Ederson was unable to play due to illness.

However, with speculation also surrounding the future of the Brazilian – and City also linked with Paris St Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma – there is much uncertainty over the position.

Guardiola looks likely to make a final decision after the closure of the transfer window next week and when club football resumes following the upcoming international break.

The City boss said: “In this part of the season, and at all the clubs before the international transfer window is closed, everything is possible. It’s as simple as that.

“After that, we’re going to play (Manchester) United and (in the) Champions League and Arsenal. After that everything will be more clear and we’ll take decisions. It depends on the performance and it depends on many reasons.

“It’s not just the keepers, (it’s) all the players.”

Trafford, a City academy graduate, rejoined the club in a £27million deal in July after impressing at Burnley.

Guardiola is confident the player will bounce back from his nervy home debut against Spurs.

He said: “We take care of them. Of course he was concerned – I would not like it if he was not concerned, but of course we are here to help them, no doubt about that. We’re here to support in the bad moments.”

Asked on Friday if he had decided who will play at Brighton, Guardiola said: “Tomorrow – because I don’t have a press conference.”

Both of City’s other frontline keepers, Ederson and Stefan Ortega, are in the final years of their contracts and have been linked with moves away before Monday’s deadline.

Guardiola refused to be drawn on any possible departures, even though he has regularly said his squad is too big for his liking.

He said: “We have a long squad and all the players have maybe signings (elsewhere) – maybe. People leave. It’s what it is. The transfer (window) is in that way. You have to accept it.”

Guardiola insisted he was happy for midfielder Rodri to link up with the Spain national team next week despite his limited start to the season.

The Ballon d’Or winner, who missed most of the last campaign through injury, suffered a setback prior to the opening game and has so far played just 15 minutes this term.

Guardiola said: “He feels better and needs minutes. I think they talk to each other and they decided to select him. I never say when a player is fit, always I support them to go to the national team.”