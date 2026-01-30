Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pep Guardiola misses Man City press conference for ‘personal reason’

It comes after Guardiola gave a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity concert in his home city of Barcelona on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola was unavailable for Manchester City’s press conference (Mike Egerton/PA)
Pep Guardiola was unavailable for Manchester City’s press conference (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola missed media duties ahead of his side’s trip to Tottenham for personal reasons on Friday.

The City boss was due to hold a lunchtime press conference to preview Sunday’s Premier League game but the club later confirmed assistant boss Pep Lijnders would take his place.

It comes after Guardiola gave a speech in support of Palestinian children at a charity concert in his home city of Barcelona on Thursday.

The club said Guardiola was not present due to a personal reason.

The Spaniard was expected to be back for training on Saturday.

