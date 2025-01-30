Pep Guardiola: Savinho’s spark changed game as Manchester City reach play-offs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola praised substitute Savinho for providing the spark to rescue Manchester City’s Champions League campaign after they overturned a first-half deficit to beat Club Brugge 3-1.

City looked set to miss out on the knockout stages for the first time since 2012-13 after conceding to Raphael Onyedika in their must-win league phase encounter at the Etihad Stadium.

They hit back to snatch a place in the play-off round – and book a date with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich – after the introduction of Savinho at the interval changed the tempo of the game.

The Brazilian himself capped the fightback with City’s third goal after Mateo Kovacic had equalised and Joel Ordonez turned into his own net.

The drama played out after the night had begun with an area close to the stadium’s main reception being evacuated when a fire broke out in a merchandise stall.

City manager Guardiola said: “After I saw the fire before the game, in half-time, I thought the journalists have their headline already, that’s for sure. We had lost. We were out.

“But when you are out, (that’s) when you play (like) you have nothing to lose.

“In the first half, we missed the spark. I think Savinho helped us. Like all season, when he’s played there, he was unbelievable. He changed the game.”

City had been 25th in the standings after a lacklustre campaign in which the team have been dogged by injuries and poor performances.

Form in the Premier League has also been inconsistent and Guardiola conceded his team, who climbed to 22nd, were not currently playing well enough to win the Champions League.

Asked if he thought they could emulate their 2023 success, he said: “Right now? No. If we had to play tomorrow it would be difficult, but in two weeks I don’t know the position we will be in.

“The players in the locker room said ‘Bayern or Madrid’. It’s OK. We’re going to prepare well and we’re going to be fit. We’ll try it and we see what happens.”

While the prospect of facing Real or Bayern is a daunting one, Guardiola feels after only scraping through his team have no right to expect an easier passage.

Guardiola, who referred to the “thousand million problems” his side have encountered, said: “We deserve it. If we’d done it better maybe we’d be lucky.

“I don’t know if they are happy to play against us but it is what it is. No complaint at all.”

Despite the defeat Brugge also went through as other results went in their favour.

Coach Nicky Hayen said: “I’m proud and I’m also relieved. We were able to present this whole campaign in a positive way, including tonight, and I think we deserve it.”