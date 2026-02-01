Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola was visibly irate with the referee’s decision not to overturn Tottenham’s first goal for a foul on Marc Guehi as Manchester City surrendered a two-goal lead to drop valuable points in north London.

City were cruising at half-time with Spurs’ spirit badly bruised, leading thanks to goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo.

After the break, however, the hosts found a way back into the game out of almost nothing, with Dominic Solanke forcing the ball over the line in the 53rd minute to half the deficit.

The goal was not without contention, with Solanke appearing to kick through the back of Guehi’s leg to score, but VAR did not intervene.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi was left in pain after Dominic Solanke seemed to kick through his leg to score ( Action Images via Reuters )

When asked by Sky Sports what he thought of the officiating, Guardiola was reluctant to answer and instead questioned the interviewer on whether he thought it was a foul.

"Once again... Have you seen it? Nothing,” he said, before appearing on the verge of walking out of the interview.

“It's happened once again. What can I say? Marc has the ball, he's been kicked from behind, and it's a goal. Nothing. One more."

Speaking to BBC Sport, Guardiola added: "Well, if you do it to a striker it would be a penalty. I'm not a referee.

open image in gallery Pep Guardiola was visibly irate with the decision ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Fascinating in the Premier League."

The Premier League Match Centre explained the decision by deeming that Solanke had played the ball, accrediting the goal to the Spurs striker rather than ruling as a Guehi own goal.

The goal sparked a comeback from Spurs that saw them hold City to an unlikely draw, with Guardiola’s failing to keep pace with Premier League leaders Arsenal in the title race.

The Cityzens now sit six points adrift of the Gunners, but Guardiola is insistent that this is not the decisive blow in their season.

He said: "We are playing in a high, high level. Of course we don't have the consistency to win the games. But 14 games, a lot of points to play for. Onto the next one."