Pep Guardiola says he has ‘incredible enthusiasm’ to lead City to another FA Cup

Pep Guardiola insists winning the FA Cup again would be just as special for Manchester City as it would for Crystal Palace to claim it for the first time.

City take on Palace at Wembley on Saturday looking to win the competition for the third time under Guardiola. It would also be a 19th trophy success since the Spaniard took over as manager in 2016.

There is a feeling, however, that the cup is a mere consolation prize for City – who are appearing in their third successive final – after frustration in the Premier League and Champions League.

Palace, on the other hand, are bidding to secure the first major silverware in their history and victory would earn their players a place in club folklore.

Guardiola said: “I have an incredible enthusiasm to win.

“I don’t know about (Palace manager) Oliver (Glasner) or the Crystal Palace players and fans. Of course when you have never won, that is special, but I prefer to travel to London to play the FA Cup final than not play it, that’s for sure.

“It’s not just three finals in a row, it’s seven semi-finals in a row in the FA Cup. That is a huge achievement, maybe better than lifting a trophy.

“But at the same time, it’s not enough. We are there to climb the stairs and to lift the trophy. That’s why we go there.”

Kevin De Bruyne could lift the trophy for City in what would be one of his final appearances of the club.

The Belgium playmaker, who took over as captain after Kyle Walker joined AC Milan in January, is leaving in the summer after a glorious decade at the Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old has helped City win 16 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Guardiola said: “Of course, Kevin wants to do it for us, for the team and we want to do it for him.

“To win you have to perform, you have to behave, you have to do something, but it would be nice.”

Whatever the outcome at Wembley, City will have little time to reflect as they immediately turn focus back to their quest to secure a top-five spot in the Premier League.

City are back in action as they host Bournemouth on Tuesday – a match Guardiola believes should have been scheduled later in the week.

He said: “I would prefer to play Wednesday, definitely, but I have been nine years fighting against these situations every single season. And nothing – that is the deal.

“We’re going to play Tuesday night against one of the more intense, physical, direct and powerful teams in the Premier League, who are playing to qualify for Europe. We have to deal with that.

“Tottenham play on Friday because of the Europa League final. This is a good decision. This is what you should do.”