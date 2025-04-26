No letting up: Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne ‘wants the best for the club’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola understands Kevin De Bruyne’s disappointment but is convinced he will give everything to go out on a high at Manchester City.

The long-serving Belgian playmaker, who will leave City when his contract expires in the summer, this week spoke of his sorrow at not being offered a new deal.

The 33-year-old is one of the most decorated players in the club’s history having won 16 trophies in a glorious 10-year spell, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He will hope to take a step towards a third FA Cup as City take on Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

Guardiola said: “That would be good, of course it would be. He’s behaved unbelievably all these years and, this month, again, since he announced that he’s in the last months here in Manchester City. It will happen until the end.

“He’s trained really good. He’s playing and helping us with his skills and his talents. I know he wants the best for the club.”

Guardiola admits the decision to release De Bruyne was among his toughest “by far”.

The veteran joins a growing list of club stalwarts who have moved on in recent years after the likes of Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

Guardiola said: “I have lived a lot of things with them – a lot, good moments and terrible, bad moments.

“Sergio, David Silva, all the players – we can make a long, long list and we are only nine years here.

“There are a lot of players that come in and after they leave, they are part of my life. It’s impossible not to feel it. Of course, it’s so difficult.

“The feelings that he (Kevin) has – I understand completely. It cannot be otherwise. I wish personally for him and his family all the best.”