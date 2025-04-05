Pep Guardiola hails ‘extraordinary’ Kevin De Bruyne after Man City exit news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola feels Kevin De Bruyne’s glittering Manchester City career has been “extraordinary”.

The Belgium playmaker announced on Friday he would leave City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In a glorious decade at the club, the 33-year-old has won 16 trophies, including six Premier Leagues and the Champions League, and scored 106 goals and made 174 assists in 413 appearances.

Yet after two seasons of declining returns due in no small part to injury problems, both club and player have come to an acceptance that the time is right to part ways.

City manager Guardiola said: “There are players who are unique, who represent what the club wants to be, and Kevin is one of them.

“Now, it’s a shock, but people will remember how blessed and happy they were to see these type of players who gave us absolutely everything. You can only be grateful.

“The club gave everything to him and he gave everything to us. My period here will always have Kevin there in my memories. He cannot be forgotten, even in the bad moments.

“People say they will remember that everything was a fairytale. Of course it wasn’t. I and the club had to take a decision. It was not easy for anyone.

“He has been extraordinary. It’s why I’m incredibly grateful and sad that it will be over in two months.”

As with others such as Sergio Aguero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany who have left in recent years, City now face the task of trying to replace one of their all-time greats.

Guardiola said: “The club has to move forward, move on. To replicate these numbers, and his kind of things, is so difficult but we have to find other qualities.

“There are things that cannot be substituted. To say bye to these type of players is so difficult.”

Guardiola expects De Bruyne to be determined to sign off on a high as City bid to secure Champions League qualification and win the FA Cup.

City have nine guaranteed games of their domestic season remaining – starting with Sunday’s derby trip to Manchester United – and that could rise to 10 if they reach the FA Cup final.

Guardiola said: “I’m pretty sure he’s committed to achieve the last important thing – the FA Cup semi-final, to reach another final, and especially qualify for the Champions League. Of course he will be committed, that’s for sure.”