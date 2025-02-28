‘Next, next, next’: Pep Guardiola refuses to respond to La Liga’s legal complaint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola refused to respond to Javier Tebas after the La Liga president accused the Premier League club of financial deception and claimed a legal complaint had been filed to the European Commission over their finances.

On Thursday, Tebas told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit that the European Commission is investigating LaLiga’s complaint and claimed City have used “extra companies” to balance their finance sheets.

City did not comment on LaLiga’s reported complaint but strongly refuted Tebas’ allegations - with the club briefing that the La Liga president has a history of attacking the club.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Guardiola and Tebas have history, too, with the manager calling him “jealous of English football” when City’s two-year Champions League ban was overturned in 2020.

Guardiola made it clear that he would not be discussing Tebas again as he interrupted a question about the LaLiga president and immediately replied: “Next, next”.

Guardiola stopped a further question about whether it was “tiring” to have to respond to off-field matters and raised his voice as he replied “next” for a third time.

City are also awaited a verdict from the Premier League after being charged with over 100 breaches of its financial rules, which is separate to LaLiga’s reported complaint.

City won a fourth Premier League titles in a row last season and won the Champions League as part of the ‘Treble’ in 2023 and Guardiola was asked if the team’s success had anything to do with them being a target.

open image in gallery La Liga president Javier Tebas ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I don't know. It happened in the past with Uefa and in a few weeks it'll happen in the Premier League, the sentence right?” Guardiola said. “We wait, and after we talk. I don’t know [if it has anything to do with success].”

Guardiola said “every game is a final” as Manchester City look to finish a disappointing season by qualifying for the Champions League and winning the FA Cup. They host Plymouth, who defeated Liverpool in the previous round, on Saturday.