Pep Guardiola has told Jack Grealish that he has to fight with Savinho and make goal contributions like the Brazilian if he wants to get back into the Manchester City team.

The £100m signing was only a substitute in City’s 4-1 win over West Ham on Saturday as Savinho starred, with his shot leading to Vladimir Coufal’s own goal before the Brazilian set up both of Erling Haaland’s brace.

Savinho has one goal and three assists in his last two matches after Guardiola switched him to the left flank, Grealish’s usual role.

The England international has struggled to find form consistently during the last year-and-a-half and Guardiola hopes he can return to the level of performance he produced in their treble-winning season of 2022-23.

He said: “As much as he looks at himself, he will see the competition and he has to compete. Savinho is in better shape and everything than Jack and that’s why I played Savinho. I want the Jack that won the treble? Yeah, I want it. But I try to be honest with myself for that.”

Savinho impressed in Manchester City’s win over West Ham ( Getty Images )

Grealish has not scored for City since 2023 and only has two assists in all competitions this season and Guardiola drew a contrast with Savinho’s productivity. The Brazilian scored his first City goal at Leicester and has the most assists for City this season, with seven.

“Against Everton he was brilliant and at Leicester he made the first goal and [Saturday] made a goal and two unbelievable assists, the second goal from the beginning, that is top. So that’s why he played,” said Guardiola. “Savinho deserves [it]. He plays because he produces.

“What happened with Savinho’s delivery in the box? It’s higher than the other wingers in that position. And they have to fight. You have to prove, ‘okay, I’m going to fight with Savinho, to deserve to play in that position’. And every single day, and every single week and every single month. I don’t have any doubts about the quality of Jack. And that is because I fought a lot for him to be here. And I know that he can do it because I saw him, I saw him.”