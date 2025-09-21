Pep Guardiola defends Man City’s back-five approach in draw against Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola did not like watching Manchester City defend for long periods but praised their resilience after they set a surprise record in a 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Erling Haaland’s slick ninth-minute finish at Emirates Stadium looked enough to earn City a statement Premier League victory in north London.

Guardiola reverted to a back five in the second half in an effort to secure all three points and as a result his team set a record lowest share of possession during his tenure with only 32.8 percent.

But it was not enough to seal victory as Gabriel Martinelli struck in stoppage time.

“I cannot believe in this country with another record, I am so proud of that,” Guardiola said with a smile.

“I give a lot of credit to Arsenal, a lot of credit. Sometimes you want it, sometimes you can’t.

“It is really good, especially defending five. (We’re) not built for that, but we have to accept it and if the team has that percentage, it is because they are better.

“Arsenal were better in that time so we don’t want it but sometimes it happens. OK one time in 10 years is not bad, right?”

Even though City struggled to keep the ball in this latest battle with rivals Arsenal, Guardiola has seen enough over the past week to have an air of confidence that his eight-time Premier League champions are close to being back.

Back-to-back defeats in August threatened to ruin Guardiola’s attempt to rebuild a new title-winning machine, but last Sunday’s 3-0 derby success over Manchester United was followed by a midweek 2-0 triumph over Napoli in the Champions League before this steely display in London.

Asked if he liked watching his team defend, Guardiola admitted: “No, I suffer, I don’t like. I want the ball away, away, away now. I want to be close to (David) Raya, but the opponent do good things, you have to accept it and from that we improve.

“We improve about the body language. How we celebrate, how we are communicating and how we make the effort for the other one. We lost it a lot last season.

“And this season I said I don’t give a (makes beep noise) about the result, I want to see the spirit back, the training sessions and enjoy. Then after tactics.

“We lost it last season and we have to recover. This week we recover and then you have to continue.

“From then we learn the process, the tactics and a little bit our way that we feel more comfortable to be close to win games and games and make proud ourselves and our people.

“Tough week and especially against a team that is by far one of the best, if not the best in Europe. Our resilience was fantastic otherwise you cannot survive.”

Martinelli struck for a second time off the bench this week, but on this occasion it was only enough to earn Arsenal a point, which leaves them five behind leaders Liverpool.

Arteta made a double substitution at half-time with Eberechi Eze and the fit-again Bukayo Saka introduced before Martinelli entered the fray with 10 minutes left, but the Gunners boss defended his team selection.

“No, too easy to say that,” Arteta insisted when quizzed if he selected the wrong line-up.

“I leave that to you, but for me it’s a lot of attacking players in that team.”

Pressed on his decision to again play a midfield trio of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi, which also struggled to create chances at Liverpool last month, Arteta snapped: “Nobody asked me about the midfield three in Bilbao, nobody.

“I believe it was the best thing for the team.

“I’m extremely proud of the players and the team. That’s the overall feeling and I’m very disappointed with the results.”