Pep Guardiola: Even a defender with a gun could not stop Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola claimed not even a defender with a gun could halt “unstoppable” Erling Haaland after his latest Manchester City hat-trick shot down West Ham 3-1.

The 24-year-old scored the 24th treble of his career as City made it three wins from three Premier League matches.

“We are happy for another hat-trick and the quality of the finishing but he was so involved with the game today,” said Guardiola.

“He didn’t lose one ball and he played unbelievable – not just with the ball but also defensively and offensively. He gave an extra pass. I’m really pleased for him.

“He’s playing much better in everything. The details, he stays 20 minutes or half an hour after training sessions.

“Last season not even once was he there because he didn’t feel good – tired, niggles.

“He’s so smart he needs the team and what he needs is the team to give him more balls in the final third. We’re going to create those situations because the players are really good in small spaces.

“He’s unstoppable. There’s no central defender, not even with a gun, to stop him.

“We need players with crosses. We improve in that department. After that, we know how clinical he is. Everybody knows it.”

Haaland’s second hat-trick in a week, following his treble against Ipswich, maintained City’s perfect record this season and moved them to the top of the charts in front of watching Oasis star Noel Gallagher.

Guardiola’s masterplan worked to perfection when Bernardo Silva dispossessed Lucas Paqueta and played in Haaland to slot in the opener.

West Ham levelled when Ruben Dias turned Jarrod Bowen’s cross into his own net but Rico Lewis laid the ball to Haaland to lash in the second.

The supersonic Norwegian completed his eighth Premier League hat-trick when he raced on to a through ball from Matheus Nunes, with the inevitable outcome.

West Ham did hit the post twice, through Mohammed Kudus and Crysencio Summerville, but they remain a work in progress under new boss Julen Lopetegui.

“I think we started very well but we didn’t score and against this type of team you have to score,” said Lopetegui.

“The first goal was not one chance, this kind of gift this team doesn’t forgive you.

“The second half we did better but if you don’t take advantage they are not going to forgive you. It was frustrating because the players made a big, big effort and the players deserved more.

“It’s true we did good things but it’s not enough. You need to be more solid to win these kind of matches.”