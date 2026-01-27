Pep Guardiola blames Erling Haaland’s goal drought on Man City team-mates
Erling Haaland has not scored from open play in his last nine matches
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has attributed Erling Haaland’s recent goal drought to his team-mates, while simultaneously backing the prolific striker to continue scoring "for the rest of his life."
Haaland, who previously described his form as the best of his career after netting 38 goals in 28 matches across all competitions, has managed just one goal in his last nine appearances – a penalty.
When questioned about the reasons behind the Norwegian’s unexpected dip in front of goal, Guardiola pointed to "the team."
"Create more chances then he will score," Guardiola stated on Tuesday. "Never underestimate the strikers, the goal-scorers, because always they will make you silent. He will score for the rest of his life, that’s for sure."
City will be hoping Haaland rediscovers his early-season sharpness for Wednesday’s crucial Champions League home fixture against Galatasaray.
The English side likely needs a victory to secure a top-eight finish and qualify directly for the round of 16, thereby avoiding a playoff round similar to last season.
Galatasaray’s squad is expected to feature former City stars Ilkay Gundogan, who captained Guardiola’s treble-winning team in 2022-23, and Leroy Sane.
City made their qualification path more challenging by suffering a surprising defeat to Bodø/Glimt last week, which saw them drop to 11th place in the 36-team standings.
"It’s where we deserve (to be)," admitted Guardiola, who faces a significant injury and suspension crisis.
Rodri is suspended, while centre-backs Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, and John Stones are injured. January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi are also ineligible for this stage of the competition.
There is a potential boost with Nico Gonzalez, who has missed the last five games due to injury, possibly returning if he successfully completes training on Tuesday.
His availability would be a significant relief for Guardiola, who is otherwise without a specialist defensive midfielder.
