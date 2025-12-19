Pep Guardiola insists he wants to stay at Man City amid reports about his future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola insists he is far from finished at Manchester City.

Reports have emerged suggesting City have started making contingency plans in case their long-serving manager decides to end his trophy-laden tenure at the Etihad Stadium next summer.

There have even been rumours that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca, a former member of Guardiola’s backroom staff, has been identified as a potential successor but the City boss has no desire to move on yet.

The Spaniard, who is in his 10th season at City and is contracted until 2027, feels he still has much to achieve and is enjoying rebuilding the team after an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

Guardiola, whose successes with City include six Premier League titles and the Champions League, says his future will be determined by his performance.

He said: “I’m happy here, I want to stay here. What can I say? Always results decide.

“When it is the (end of the) chapter the club will choose the best one to continue this incredible period in Man City.

“There have been rumours in the last years many, many times but I want to stay here. At the end of the season, we’ll see.

“I’m excited because there is a margin to improve, to do it better. That is what I like.

“Last season was a really, really tough season and I didn’t give up and I was there. This season is much better in terms of many things I’m seeing and still I’m here.

“It depends on my feelings and my feeling right now is good. That’s why I want to continue.

“It’s going to change? Maybe, I don’t know. But what I’m feeling now is not (that). What I’m feeling now is with the players I want to continue as much, and as long, as possible.”

City are not at the level that saw them win the treble in 2023 and secure a fourth successive Premier League crown the following year.

But after failing to win major silverware last season and making a slow start this term, City – who host West Ham on Saturday – are now back in contention on multiple fronts.

Guardiola said: “I’m excited because there is a margin to improve – and that is what I like. There is a margin to improve, to do it better. That is the best that can happen.

“In the Champions League we are fourth with two games left, in the Premier League we are (up) there and (we have) the Carabao Cup semi-final. That is what motivated me to wake up early this morning.

“I have to visualise the team being better. When we’re more solid, creating more chances and conceding less – and winning games, winning games, winning games. That is the business. That is the main reason.

“The moment I feel that it is done and with the players I cannot squeeze more – or I can’t visualise how we could do better – then I will go home. Still I have the feeling.”