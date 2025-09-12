Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Omar Marmoush will be out for a few weeks – Pep Guardiola

The Manchester City forward suffered a knee injury on international duty with Egypt.

Andy Hampson
Friday 12 September 2025 08:24 EDT
Comments
Omar Marmoush faces ‘a few weeks’ out of action (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush will be without Omar Marmoush for a “few weeks”, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The Egypt international suffered a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier in Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Guardiola said: “He has to make the last tests but a few weeks, I think. Before or after the (next) international break, he will be ready.”

Guardiola, speaking at a press conference, also said defender John Stones remained a doubt for Sunday’s derby against Manchester United with the muscular issue that forced him to miss England’s latest World Cup qualifiers.

