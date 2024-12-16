Phil Foden: Man City players continue to believe in ‘process’ and Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Phil Foden says Manchester City’s players continue to believe in the “process” and manager Pep Guardiola despite rivals Manchester United extending their wretched recent run.

Hopes of securing a record-extending fifth consecutive Premier League crown already look to have gone up in smoke given the way things have gone off the rails recently.

Sunday’s crushing 2-1 derby defeat at home to neighbours United leaves City fifth in the standings and nine points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand on their title rivals.

Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty cancelled out Josko Gvardiol’s header at a shell-shocked Etihad Stadium, where Amad Diallo struck at the death as Guardiola oversaw an eighth loss in 11 matches.

“We are still nowhere near our level, but I still believe that we are playing good enough to get points and results,” attacking midfielder Foden said.

“It’s about remaining focused throughout the full 90 minutes, but we keep switching off at important times. We just need to get the focus right.

“We stick together, regroup and believe in ourselves after what we’ve achieved in the past.

“We keep believing in the process and the manager – I’m sure if we do that we will get back to winning ways and get back to our level.”

Guardiola committed his future to City by signing a new deal until 2027 during a rotten run that started with the Carabao Cup exit at Tottenham on October 30.

That loss means they now have a free midweek to reflect and refresh before Saturday’s tough-looking Premier League trip to Aston Villa.

“I can’t put a finger on what’s going on,” Foden said after the defeat to United.

“I thought the performance was more than good enough to get the result, but we come out with no points, and it seems to be the same story at the moment. We just have to stick together.

“The changing room is obviously going to be down and sad at the moment, but we can’t dwell on this too much – we have to try and pick ourselves back up.

“In football there is always another opportunity to make it right.”

City’s trip to Villa at the weekend is followed by a Boxing Day game at home to Everton before rounding off 2024 away to Leicester.

“It’s about keeping our mentality strong throughout the whole 90 minutes and we’re not doing that at the moment,” Foden said.

“We have to go again and show character to come back from this blip.

“It’s not a time for moaning – it’s about sticking together, remaining strong and going again. I’m positive we are going to come back.”