Pep Guardiola unhappy over late time wasting in Man City’s FA Cup final defeat

Pep Guardiola was unhappy about Dean Henderson’s time wasting in Manchester City’s FA Cup final defeat – but the Spaniard refused to be drawn on whether the Crystal Palace goalkeeper should have been sent off.

An angry Guardiola exchanged words with Henderson after the final whistle following City’s 1-0 loss at Wembley, which leaves them without a trophy this season and still sweating on their qualification for the Champions League.

Henderson was fortunate not to be sent off after he took the ball off Erling Haaland’s toes when he handled the ball outside of his penalty area.

Later in the first half, Henderson then saved Omar Mamoush’s spot-kick and pulled off a string of saves as Palace secured the first major trophy in their history thanks to Eberechi Eze’s 16th-minute goal.

Explaining his confrontation with Henderson, City boss Guardiola said: “He defended his position and we defend our position on time wasting.

“In the one or two minutes he is British. I am sorry. Everyone can do whatever they want. We have to score goals. We didn’t lose because Henderson was time wasting in the last minutes, I understand that.

“But it was true, they gave us 10 minutes (of injury) time, but it is a question of rhythm and to let the 22 players play, play, play. You see Barcelona now, they attack, attack, attack and the other team attack and attack and the show is beautiful.

“I understand his position. But I don’t feel it. My teams never try that because I try to give the game the people deserve to watch.

“But in saying that, congratulations to Henderson and Crystal Palace and they defended well and we were not able to score a goal.”

Referee Stuart Attwell failed to spot Henderson handling the ball outside of his box and VAR did not intervene as they claimed the ball was going away from the Palace goal.

Commenting on the first-half controversy, Guardiola continued: “Don’t ask me. Ask the referee and ask VAR. It is not my business.”

Palace manager Oliver Glasner said of the flashpoint: “I thought, ‘why don’t you kick he ball?’ And then I had my fingers crossed that VAR did not intervene and everything worked out.”

After falling behind to Eze’s goal, City were handed a lifeline when Tyrick Mitchell fouled Bernado Silva with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

Haaland might have taken the penalty, but after he kissed the ball, he handed it to Marmoush who saw his spot-kick saved by Henderson. Haaland has now failed to score in six appearances at Wembley and in eight City finals.

“They decided on the pitch so I don’t know,” said Guardiola when quizzed as to why Haaland, who has missed three of seven penalties this season, passed the ball to Marmoush.

“I have not spoken to them. In that moment, it is about how you are feeling and they decided Omar was ready to take it. Omar took a lot of time and that put more pressure on himself and Henderson made a good save.”