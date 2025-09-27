Pep Guardiola hails Jeremy Doku after Man City’s five-star win over Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has credited Jeremy Doku with making a huge improvement in his decision-making after the Belgian winger starred in Manchester City’s 5-1 win over Burnley.

Erling Haaland’s late brace added a gloss to the scoreline that was unfair on Burnley, but by then City already had the game won thanks to two own goals from the unfortunate Maxime Esteve either side of a Matheus Nunes volley.

Doku was integral to the performance, with Esteve turning in the first goal after his shot was blocked, while he also got the assist for Haaland’s first goal after giving former team-mate Kyle Walker a torrid time on his return to the Etihad Stadium.

In his first two seasons in Manchester, Doku’s end product has often been questioned but the 23-year-old has started this campaign with one goal and three assists in seven appearances.

“I ask the wingers in the final third to go one vs one or one vs two and I have the feeling that Jeremy’s decision-making in the final third improved, like, wow!” Guardiola said. “Comparing to the past, he made an assist to Erling and sees the channels.

“He’s an incredible threat against teams that are a low block and deep. Jeremy is really important. When the team is transitional maybe he can struggle a bit but he had the ball and brought the opponent to the box.

“Now he is reading good. When Jeremy goes there for the second goal, two or three opponents go there.

“They don’t allow him to go one vs one because he’s unstoppable. There is no winger over 5-10 metres stronger than Jeremy – he can go left or right.

“Now he is reading when the opponents go two or three who the other man is to be free to create a cross or an extra pass. He improved a lot.”

City’s win saw them move up the league table as they recover from a slow start to the season that included defeats at the hands of Tottenham and Brighton.

“I think since the United game (the 3-0 derby win two weeks ago) the team show another way, another body language,” Guardiola said. “Even when they were not playing good against Arsenal, how they defend, how they help each other in that many times. It’s the key for everything.”

Burnley had got back into the game when Jaidon Anthony equalised in the 38th minute, and had chances to take the lead themselves before City seized control just after the hour – first through Nunes’ strike and then a second Esteve goal forced by Oscar Bobb.

“I think 5-1 does seem really harsh on us,” Scott Parker said. “For 60, 70 minutes we were right in this game. I thought we were outstanding without the ball, with the ball.

“I thought for 70 minutes we caused City some problems. Then the two goals, which can happen here, games quickly go away from you and the two goals were obviously hammer blows for us…

“But we’ll keep going, we’ll keep trying to perform like we did here because if we perform like we did today, we’ll be hugely competitive this year.”