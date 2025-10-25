Pep Guardiola: Aston Villa one of toughest away games Man City face all season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola is preparing his Manchester City side for what he believes is one of their toughest away assignments of the season at Aston Villa.

City face Unai Emery’s team at Villa Park on Sunday hoping to extend their run of nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

The back-to-back Premier League losses City suffered to Tottenham and Brighton in August now seem well behind them but Guardiola is wary of a Villa side improving after their own slow start.

The City manager said: “They were much, much better than us in the last two fixtures we played at Villa Park, much better. Hopefully, it will be different on Sunday.

“The admiration I have for Unai is so high. He’s incredible, so consistent and well-prepared, so smart.

“They are not in the Champions League this season for one point. For me, it’s a team of the Champions League.

“Last year they created a lot of problems against the champion of the Champions League, PSG.

“They’re so well-organised with quality. They have everything. It’s one of the toughest away games we have in the season.”

City are again without the influential Rodri as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

His deputy Nico Gonzalez will also be assessed after he came off with a foot injury against Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Striker Erling Haaland will be hoping to extend his goalscoring streak having struck in his last 12 games for club and country.

Captain Bernardo Silva believes City are starting to find their groove now but has warned one good month does not make a good season.

The Portuguese said: “We’ve found a bit more of our rhythm. We found the stability at the back and that gives the freedom for the guys up front to play in a different way.

“We’re happy with the momentum but there’s still a long way to go. It’s just one month that we were quite good.

“If we want to be successful this season, we need to keep it that way for much longer than just one month.”