Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Barcelona midfielder Pedri expressed his delight after scoring in his side’s 2-1 La Liga win over Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday night, admitting that the goal will aid his fantasy football ambitions.

The 21-year-old equalised for his side on the hour mark, before new signing Dani Olmo scored a late winner to mark his debut in style.

And Pedri, while highlighting the importance of the result and praising new team-mate Olmo, had fantasy football on his mind.

“I had been talking to Rafa [Raphinha] at halftime about the balls in behind their backline, so I’m happy it worked,” he told DAZN after the game.

“I’m even happier because I had myself in fantasy, so I get more points. I’m happy with the win and to play with Olmo, which I’ve wanted to do for a while.

“What you’ve seen from the outside is that Olmo gives us so much calm. He plays one or two-touch, but when he has to keep it and turn, he can turn. He understands football so well and will help us so much.”

Barcelona are the only team in La Liga to have won all three of their opening matches, although Pedri, who picked up an injury early in Spain’s successful Euro 2024 campaign, insisted there is room for improvement after a difficult first half against Rayo.

Dani Olmo struck late on to secure Barcelona the win ( AP )

“It is normal in the first few matches to adapt to what the coach asks,” he said. “Preseason was already different because of the Euros and I was coming off an injury.

“Many players have had to adapt to the style, and we’re finding the way. We were much better in the second half compared to the first, and we have to stay that way.”

Manager Hansi Flick, who has made the ideal start to life at Barcelona, admitted his side were below par early in the match.

"The first few minutes of the game were not as we wanted," he said.

"We were not able to press and we were not good with the ball. In the second half we were much better. I think the three points are fair."