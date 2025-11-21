Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
PodcastsNewsletters
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Paul Pogba set to play first match in over two years after doping ban

Paul Pogba has not played a competitive match since September 2023

Reuters
Friday 21 November 2025 12:03 EST
Comments
Paul Pogba could return to the football pitch this weekend
Paul Pogba could return to the football pitch this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Paul Pogba is set to make his AS Monaco debut this weekend, having been named in the squad for Saturday's Ligue 1 clash against Rennes.

This would be the midfielder's first competitive appearance since September 2023.

The former Juventus and Manchester United player joined Monaco on a free transfer in June.

His return was significantly delayed by a four-year ban, issued in February 2024, after he tested positive for DHEA, a substance that boosts testosterone levels. The suspension was later reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Monaco manager Sebastien Pocognoli expressed optimism about Pogba's potential impact.

Paul Pogba is in line to make his first appearance for Monaco this weekend
Paul Pogba is in line to make his first appearance for Monaco this weekend (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking on Friday, Pocognoli said: "We try to help him reach his full potential so that the team comes out on top."

He added: "He has the qualities to adapt to what we want to implement in midfield, he hasn't lost his vision or his technique."

Pocognoli further highlighted the 2018 World Cup winner's value: "Many things, including his experience and leadership, both on and off the pitch, not to mention his qualities, which will need to adapt to the pace of competition."

The 32-year-old had been nearing a comeback last month before suffering a right ankle injury.

His last competitive match was for Juventus in a 2-0 Serie A victory at Empoli in September 2023.

Pogba previously had two spells at Old Trafford after coming through United’s academy.

He first left the club in 2012, joining Juventus on a free transfer as he looked to gain more first-team experience.

After winning four successive Serie A titles, Pogba returned to United, becoming the club’s record transfer when he moved back for around £90m in 2016.

He spent another six years at United before opting to leave again to rejoin Juventus on another free transfer in 2022.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in