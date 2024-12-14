Man City considering move for Paul Pogba but face key stumbling block

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City have sounded out Paul Pogba about a potential move on his return to football in March. The player himself is understood to be reluctant to move back to Manchester, however, due to his experience there with local rivals United.

Pogba recently had a four-year ban for increased levels of testosterone reduced to 18 months, meaning he is eligible to play again in March. The situation saw the 31-year-old leave Juventus in November, meaning he is a free agent.

City have been assessing options in the midst of the most difficult season of Pep Guardiola's time so far, where injury and recruitment issues have left a thin squad exposed.

January recruitment is also potentially made trickier by the uncertainty over the Premier League hearing, which concluded last week, and is expected to have an outcome in February. City insist on their innocence but, if found guilty of the most serious charges, could face the threat of expulsion or a points deduction high enough to relegate the club.

Rodri's cruciate ligament injury has left the team especially exposed in midfield, which is why Pogba presents a potential solution. Guardiola has enthused about the player before, and remains an admirer. The possibility of Pogba joining City was even raised when he was at Old Trafford.

The player's mixed experiences in Manchester have nevertheless left him reluctant to return, and he is said to have reservations about going back to England at all.

Pogba does want to play at the highest level again, with current preferences of La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.