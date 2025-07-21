Former England and Tottenham legend Paul Gascoigne rushed to hospital
The 58-year-old collapsed at his home in Dorset last Friday but is recovering in a ‘stable condition’
Former England and Tottenham Hotspur star Paul Gascoigne has been rushed to hospital following a collapse at his home in Dorset according to reports.
The Sun reported that the former England midfielder was found in a semi-conscious state in his house in Poole, Dorset on Friday and was admitted to an intensive care unit.
The 58-year-old has since been moved to an acute medical unit at Poole Hospital and is recovering in a 'stable condition’. He is expected to spend several more days in hospital for treatment.
Fromer Brighton defender and Gascoigne’s friend, Steve Foster, reportedly found him at his home in Dorset. He spoke to The Sun newspaper saying: “He [Gascoigne] would like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”
Gascoigne is regarded as one of England’s best midfielders and a playmaker. He won 57 caps between 1988-1998 and was famously part of the England teams that went close to winning the World Cup in 1990 and the 1996 European Championship.
Gascoigne has also endured a long public battle with alcohol and mental health problems which started during his playing career and worsened after his retirement from football in 2004.
Last March, he told the High Performance podcast that he was a "sad drunk" living in a spare room at the Dorset home of his agent Katie Davies.
But, earlier this year he gave a positive health update to The Mirror saying he feels better than he has in years.
“I feel better now than I have in years,” he said. “I hope I am at a point that I can look back over everything I've gone through with a different, more positive, perspective.
“After so many years in the spotlight, I feel like it's time people got to know the real me.”
