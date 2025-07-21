Paul Gascoigne in ‘best possible place’ after reported hospital admission

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne is in “the best possible place” as he recovers after collapsing at home, according to the friend who found him.

Steve Foster, who drove the 58-year-old to hospital after finding him in a semi-conscious state at his home in Poole, Dorset, told the Sun: “Paul is in hospital, which is the best possible place for him to be right now.”

The paper said Gascoigne was admitted to an intensive care ward after being discovered on Friday, but later moved to an acute medical unit, where his condition is said to be stable.

Mr Foster, who is also Gascoigne’s driver and personal assistant, told the newspaper the former midfielder would “like to thank everyone for the support he’s received so far from so many old friends who wish him well and want to see him back to his best.”

One of the most naturally gifted footballers of his generation, Gascoigne played for Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton and was capped 57 times by his country.

However, his issues with alcohol addiction and depression are well-documented and he has had a series of health problems in recent years.