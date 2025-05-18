Barry Ferguson leaves role as Rangers interim head coach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Interim head coach Barry Ferguson has left Rangers as the club step up their search for a new boss.

The Gers have confirmed the 47-year-old, who was asked to take over until the end of the season in February following Philippe Clement’s exit, has departed along with Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor following Saturday’s 2-2 final-day draw at Hibernian.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Everyone at Rangers Football Club would like to pass on their heartfelt thanks to Barry Ferguson and his staff, with yesterday’s game at Hibernian being their final match in charge.

“Club legend Ferguson answered the call in the club’s hour of need back in February and has overseen several memorable moments during his time in charge, not least progression to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League and a terrific victory at Parkhead.

“A Hall of Fame member, Ferguson will now leave this role along with Neil McCann, Billy Dodds and Allan McGregor, with enormous gratitude and best wishes of everyone at Ibrox for their efforts in these last few months.”

Ferguson took charge of 15 games in all, winning six and drawing five as the club he represented with such distinction as a player finished second behind champions Celtic, but 17 points adrift.

He said: “I’ve already lived the dream as a player and as captain of Rangers and to do so as head coach in these last three months has been an enormous honour for me.

“There have been some ups and downs, but I have loved this experience and given it my all throughout.

“I want to thank Neil, Billy and Allan, the three staff members who came in with me, and all the other staff who have supported me during my time in charge. Indeed from everyone at the training centre and at Ibrox, the backing I have received has been phenomenal.

“Above all, I want to thank our supporters. There is no doubt this has been a difficult season, but the backing the team and I have continued to receive in spite of that has been incredible.

“I have said, no matter how this period panned out, I would always remain a committed supporter of the club and I look forward to remaining a Rangers ambassador.

“I wish whomever becomes the new manager, every success in the job.”

Chief executive Patrick Stewart thanked Ferguson and his staff for their work and revealed the hunt for a permanent replacement for Clement was “progressing well”.

Stewart said: “Barry, Neil, Billy and Allan all had distinguished playing careers with Rangers and they have all enhanced their standing with the club for their work since February. The reception they received at Ibrox on Wednesday night was fully merited and I know meant so much to Barry and his team.

“The search for our new head coach is progressing well, and we look forward to concluding our process in the coming period.”